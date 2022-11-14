Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the October 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.4 days.

Pennon Group Price Performance

Pennon Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.19. 254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.