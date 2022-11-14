Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($11.16) to GBX 890 ($10.46) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.28) to GBX 1,060 ($12.46) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,030.00.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PEGRY remained flat at $22.63 during trading hours on Monday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,076. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

