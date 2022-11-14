Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,418,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,660 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group makes up 1.9% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.91% of Penske Automotive Group worth $148,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.94. 11,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $126.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.40.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

