Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

PEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Penumbra from $200.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.45.

Shares of PEN opened at $194.02 on Monday. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $290.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -236.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,721,234.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,424 shares of company stock worth $1,329,225. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

