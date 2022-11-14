Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Peraso Stock Performance

Shares of Peraso stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,790. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Peraso has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $32.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.15.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Peraso had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peraso will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peraso

About Peraso

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peraso stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peraso Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRSO Get Rating ) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.83% of Peraso worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

