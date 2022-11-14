Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,662 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Performance Food Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Performance Food Group worth $21,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,564,396 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $71,931,000 after acquiring an additional 241,560 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 15,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,032 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.64. 36,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,195. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,536,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.