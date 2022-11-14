Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.58 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

