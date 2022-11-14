Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,664 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after buying an additional 723,812 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,002,000 after buying an additional 663,152 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $46,487,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 23.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,175,000 after buying an additional 267,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. Guggenheim downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of SYNH opened at $34.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

