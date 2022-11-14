Persistence Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. Persistence has a market cap of $77.19 million and approximately $412,352.38 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003492 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Persistence has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002652 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00586086 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30540544 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.
Persistence Profile
Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 155,103,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,403,912 tokens. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.
Persistence Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.