Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 57,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,297,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

