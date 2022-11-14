Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 57,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,297,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
