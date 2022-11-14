Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $272.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.