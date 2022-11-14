Phil Aspin Purchases 18 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Phil Aspin acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($11.79) per share, with a total value of £184.32 ($212.23).

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

Shares of UU stock traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,006 ($11.58). The company had a trading volume of 1,366,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 951.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,080 ($12.44) to GBX 1,000 ($11.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($14.16) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($12.67) to GBX 1,025 ($11.80) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,080.83 ($12.44).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

