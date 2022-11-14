Phillips 66 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $14.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $111.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $112.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

