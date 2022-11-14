Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Trimmed by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $111.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.72.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

