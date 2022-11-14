Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $16.10.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
