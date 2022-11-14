Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $8.27 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund (MHI)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.