Piper Sandler Cuts Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $15.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN opened at $13.51 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 165.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

