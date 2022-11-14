Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.82.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

