Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the October 15th total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Planet 13 Price Performance

Planet 13 stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. 366,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,055. Planet 13 has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, production, distribution, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. The company also operates licensed cannabis dispensaries; non-cannabis retail merchandise store and event space; and owns and operates Trece Eatery + Spirits, coffee shop and pizzeria.

