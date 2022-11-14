Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Plus500 Price Performance

Shares of Plus500 stock remained flat at $17.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

