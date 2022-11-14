PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.68 EPS.
PNM Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $47.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $49.89.
PNM Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 72.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at $235,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $966,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
