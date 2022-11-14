Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,885,296 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 8,769.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885,296 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 5.46% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $45,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 57,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,601,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $36.08.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.