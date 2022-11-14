Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 66,830 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 527.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,830 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.83. 68,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,686. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.21. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $166.48.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

