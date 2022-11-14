Polaris Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 7,355.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,065,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,037,450 shares during the period. Barrett Business Services makes up 3.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 29.13% of Barrett Business Services worth $88,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 27,024 shares in the last quarter.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.83. 808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,432. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $99.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a market cap of $674.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

