Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $268.87 Million Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 22,183.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274,517 shares during the quarter. SouthState makes up 9.3% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 4.36% of SouthState worth $268,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 260.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SouthState by 175.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 11.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SouthState in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,780.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,335,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,780.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,549 shares of company stock worth $4,804,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SouthState Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Shares of SouthState stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.77. 11,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.89. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

