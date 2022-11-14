Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $54.09 Million Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,426 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,093,862 shares during the quarter. NOV makes up approximately 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $54,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $747,841,000 after acquiring an additional 532,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in NOV by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,337,000 after buying an additional 150,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NOV by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after buying an additional 298,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NOV by 19.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,026,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,014,000 after buying an additional 1,487,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,456 shares of company stock worth $360,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $23.66. 46,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

