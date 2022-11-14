Polaris Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,583 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Premier Financial worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter worth $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PFC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

