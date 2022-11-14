Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,614 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth about $166,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth about $348,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGLS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Price Performance

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TGLS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.57. 2,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,568. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.72. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

