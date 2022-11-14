Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.67. 7,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,610. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 108.03%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

