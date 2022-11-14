Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 26,900 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wabash National worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 30,512.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

WNC traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,261 shares of company stock valued at $976,895. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

