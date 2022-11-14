Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 436,135 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436,135 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $7,107,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after buying an additional 932,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after buying an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF traded down $1.95 on Monday, reaching $114.30. 56,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,480. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.