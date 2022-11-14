Polaris Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 711,749 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.09. The stock had a trading volume of 65,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,386. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.19. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

