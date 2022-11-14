Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $170.17 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $170.17 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00342903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023063 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001376 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004186 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17703507 USD and is down -15.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $29,968,208.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

