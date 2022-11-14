PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 315,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PolyMet Mining by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $3.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $312.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. PolyMet Mining has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.79.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

