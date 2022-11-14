Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 59,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRTG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Portage Biotech from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Portage Biotech stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.63. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,172. Portage Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portage Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

