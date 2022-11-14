PotCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.68 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $453,719.76 and $36.68 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00345587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023023 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004057 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001096 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018676 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.