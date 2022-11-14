Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS PRRFY remained flat at $7.11 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 963. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

