Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Premier Foods Price Performance
OTCMKTS PRRFY remained flat at $7.11 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 963. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Premier Foods Company Profile
