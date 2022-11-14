Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Position Boosted by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,250 shares during the period. Primoris Services makes up 1.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Primoris Services worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.22. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

