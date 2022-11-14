Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 82,865 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,875,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Eversource Energy worth $158,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $78.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.30. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

