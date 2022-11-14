Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cigna worth $99,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Cigna by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Cigna by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Cigna by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $303.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $331.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

