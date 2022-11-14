Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,278 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Ross Stores worth $168,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $96.17 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

