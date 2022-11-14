Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $152.47 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,133,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,478 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $152,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $146.19 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

