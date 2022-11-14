Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,281 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ServiceNow worth $155,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow stock opened at $409.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.05, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $695.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total value of $198,492.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,437.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,412 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,615. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

