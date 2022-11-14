Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 23,338 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $173,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $960,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE UPS opened at $178.19 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

