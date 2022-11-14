Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 91,813 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 91,813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.61% of PDC Energy worth $95,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,326 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDC Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

PDCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $80.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.52.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

