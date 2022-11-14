Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Up 20.5% in October

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Value ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

Principal Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.91. 425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,750. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.