Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 27,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Profire Energy Stock Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 163,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,376. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.92. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.