Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 27,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Profire Energy Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 163,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,376. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.92. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

About Profire Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 371,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

