ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) PT Raised to $38.00

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

ProFrac Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ACDC opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. ProFrac has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. is an energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. ProFrac Holding Corp.

