Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. State Street Corp raised its position in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,909 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $116.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

