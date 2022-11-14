Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the October 15th total of 469,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,834. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSAG. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 40.2% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,352,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,507,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 50.6% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,388,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 466,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

